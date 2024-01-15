Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Prison, but ‘Effective Altruism’ Lives On

Rather than becoming monks to await the end of time, effective altruists practice “earning to give," meaning they are willing to work within the capitalist system to earn as much as possible so they can give most of their earnings away to solve the future problems that they estimate will have the highest expected values, the largest probability of happening. Mr. Bankman-Fried obviously took the “maximize earnings" thing too far by venturing into fraud. You can imagine him thinking: But it was for a good cause. With the help of his family, an increasing chunk of his giving was to politicians to influence policy.