Introduction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a world dominated by fully automatic washing machines,Samsung 7kg semi-automatic washing machine models hold their own. These machines offer a unique blend of affordability, efficiency, and user control, making them a compelling choice for many households.

Unlike their fully automatic counterparts,Samsung semi-auto washers require some manual intervention. They typically have two separate drums: one for washing and one for drying. Users fill the washing drum with clothes and water, select the washing cycle, and then manually transfer the clothes to the drying drum once the wash cycle is complete. Samsung 7kg semi-automatic washing machines offer a unique blend of affordability, efficiency, and user control, making them a valuable option for many households. Whether you're on a tight budget, prefer a hands-on approach to laundry, or simply value durability and ease of maintenance, Samsung's semi-automatic models can be a great choice.

Product List

Samsung 7 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (LIGHT GRAY) Samsung 7kg semi automatic washing machine with top load is economical with low water and energy consumption. It has a capacity of 7 kg which is suitable for 3 to 4 members. It has a manufacturer warranty of 2 years comprehensive on the product and 5 years on the motor. The motor has higher spin speeds of 1300 RPM which helps in a faster wash and drying. It includes 2 wash programs for heavy, gentle, and normal. It reduces drying times by removing more water using the Air Turbo Drying System. It is equipped with 4 wheels the machine can be moved around by sliding it with ease. Samsung 7kg semi automatic washing machine with top load is economical with low water and energy consumption. It has a capacity of 7 kg which is suitable for 3 to 4 members. It has a manufacturer warranty of 2 years comprehensive on the product and 5 years on the motor. The motor has higher spin speeds of 1300 RPM which helps in a faster wash and drying. It includes 2 wash programs for heavy, gentle, and normal. It reduces drying times by removing more water using the Air Turbo Drying System. It is equipped with 4 wheels the machine can be moved around by sliding it with ease.

The key performance feature is its magic filter. Other special features include rat protection. The caster wheel means 4 wheels located on each corner of the base. The auto restart feature resumes the washing process when the power is back.

The washing machine’s high energy efficiency is certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) with its highest “5-star" rating. The Double Storm system creates a constantly variable and powerful water wave that moves garments around and rubs them together for better washing results. It also has a scrub board with a series of ridges, which is gentle on fabrics. The magic filters gather the lint, fluff and particles that come out of your laundry, so clothes always appear spotlessly clean. It’s easy to empty, so it works efficiently and prevents blockages. Reduce drying times by removing more water using the Air Turbo Drying System. During the spin cycle, it rotates the drum at high speed to extract more water, while dual air intakes draw in and circulate more external air.

Protect your washing machine from rodent damage. The holes in the plastic base are now smaller in size to prevent rats from getting in and causing damage. With a caster wheel, it has 4 wheels, located on each corner of the base, so it moves more smoothly and with less effort in any direction.

As soon as your electricity supply is restored after a power cut, the Auto Restart feature immediately resumes the washing process. It has a non-corrosive and rust-proof plastic body that is extremely durable. The Washing Machine features a buzzer that sounds at the end of the wash cycle.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

Brand:Samsung Capacity:7 Kilograms Access Location:Top Load Maximum Rotational Speed:‎1300 RPM Material:‎Plastic

Pros Cons Compact design to fit small gallery Build quality is not that good Large washing tub as well as spin tub

2. Samsung 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (LIGHT GRAY)

Samsung 7kg semi automatic washing machine with top load is economical with low water and energy consumption. It has a capacity of 7 kg which is suitable for 3 to 4 members.

It includes a manufacturer warranty of 2 years comprehensive on the product and 5 years on the motor. The motor has higher spin speeds of 1300 RPM which helps in a faster wash and drying.

With its high speed and efficiency, it's perfect for busy households or those who want to get laundry done quickly and effectively. It has 2 wash programs for heavy, gentle, and normal. It reduces drying times by removing more water using the Air Turbo Drying System. Its key performance feature is the magic filter. The washing machine’s high energy efficiency is certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) with its highest “5-star" rating.

A Magic Filter effectively gathers the lint, fluff and particles that come out of your clothes, so your laundry stays cleaner while protecting your drainage from getting clogged up. And it's easy to clean. During the spin cycle, the Air Turbo Drying System rotates the drum rapidly, while dual air intakes draw in more air. By extracting more water from your clothes, the Indus2 helps them dry faster.

With a caster wheel, it is equipped with 4 wheels, the machine can be moved around by sliding it with ease. The casters are discretely located behind the legs of the stand, so they are practically invisible. The Washing Machine features a buzzer that sounds at the end of the wash cycle. It has a non-corrosive and rust-proof plastic body that is extremely durable.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity:7 Kilograms Colour:Light Gray Body - Blue Lid Cycle Options:Tub Clean Controls Type:Fully Automatic Maximum Rotational Speed:1300 RPM

Pros Cons Good for 4-5 members of family Less durable and a bit noisy operation Very easy to use

3. Samsung 6 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (LIGHT GRAY)

Samsung 6 kg semi-automatic top load washing machine is economical with low water and energy consumption. It has a capacity of 6 kg, which is suitable for small families. It comes with a manufacturer warranty of 2 years comprehensive on the product and 5 years on the motor. The motor has a higher spin speed of 700 RPM which helps in a faster wash and drying.

With its high speed and efficiency, it's perfect for busy households or those who want to get laundry done quickly and effectively. It features 3 wash programs for heavy, normal, and soak. It reduces drying times by removing more water using the Air Turbo Drying System. With its water and shockproof panel, the machine can be placed anywhere without worrying about water damage.

The special features include rat protection, a rust-proof body, and a caster wheel. The washing machine’s high energy efficiency is certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) with its highest “5-star" rating. The double storm pulsator gets clothes thoroughly cleaned with increased washing power. During the spin cycle, the Air Turbo Drying System rotates the drum rapidly, while dual air intakes draw in more air. By extracting more water from your clothes, the Indus2 helps them dry faster.

With a caster wheel, it is equipped with 4 wheels so the machine can be moved around by sliding it with ease. The wheels are discretely located behind the legs of the stand, so they are practically invisible. The Washing Machine features a buzzer that sounds at the end of the wash cycle. It has a non-corrosive and rust-proof plastic body that is extremely durable. The rat protection protects your washing machine from rodent damage.

Specifications of Samsung 6 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

Brand:Samsung Material:Plastic Colour:Light Grey Style:6.0 Kg with 5 star Pattern:Solid

Pros Cons Good appearance and is lightweight Build quality could be better Performance is good

4. Samsung 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (LIGHT GRAY)

The Samsung 6.5 kg semi-automatic top load washing machine is economical with low water and energy consumption. It has a capacity of 6.5 kg which is suitable for 3 to 4 members. It comes with a manufacturer warranty of 2 years comprehensive on the product and 5 years on the motor. The motor has a higher spin speed of 1300 RPM which helps in faster wash and drying.

With its high speed and efficiency it's perfect for busy households or those who want to get laundry done quickly and effectively. It features 3 wash programs for heavy, normal, and soak. Due to the water and shockproof panel, the machine can be placed anywhere without worrying about water damage. The special features include rat protection, a rust-proof body, and a caster wheel.

The washing machine’s high energy efficiency is certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) with its highest “5-star" rating. The machine reduces drying times by removing more water using the Air Turbo Drying System. During the spin cycle, it rotates the drum at high speed to extract more water, while dual air intakes draw in and circulate more external air.

Protect your washing machine from rodent damage. The holes in the plastic base are now smaller in size to prevent rats from getting in and causing damage. With castor wheel, it has 4 wheels, located on each corner of the base, so it moves more smoothly and with less effort in any direction. It has a non-corrosive and rust-proof plastic body that is extremely durable. The Washing Machine features a buzzer that sounds at the end of the wash cycle.

Specifications of Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

Brand:Samsung Capacity:6.5 Kilograms Access Location:Top Load Maximum Rotational Speed:‎1300 RPM Colour:‎Blue

Pros Cons Easy to use Reduced plastic quality lightweight

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 7 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine Capacity of 7 kg Higher spin speeds of 1300 RPM 2 wash programs Samsung 7 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity of 7 kg Higher spin speeds of 1300 RPM 2 wash programs Samsung 6 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine Capacity of 6 kg Higher spin speed of 700 RPM 3 wash programs Samsung 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine Capacity of 6.5 kg Higher spin speeds of 1300 RPM 3 wash programs

Best overall product Samsung 7kg semi automatic washing machine with top load is economical with low water and energy consumption. It has a capacity of 7 kg which is suitable for 3 to 4 members. It has a manufacturer warranty of 2 years comprehensive on the product and 5 years on the motor. The motor has higher spin speeds of 1300 RPM which helps in a faster wash and drying. It includes 2 wash programs for heavy, gentle, and normal. Samsung 7kg semi automatic washing machine with top load is economical with low water and energy consumption. It has a capacity of 7 kg which is suitable for 3 to 4 members. It has a manufacturer warranty of 2 years comprehensive on the product and 5 years on the motor. The motor has higher spin speeds of 1300 RPM which helps in a faster wash and drying. It includes 2 wash programs for heavy, gentle, and normal.

It reduces drying times by removing more water using the Air Turbo Drying System. It is equipped with 4 wheels the machine can be moved around by sliding it with ease.

The key performance feature is its magic filter. Other special features include rat protection. The caster wheel means 4 wheels located on each corner of the base The auto restart feature resumes the washing process when the power is back.

The washing machine’s high energy efficiency is certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) with its highest “5-star" rating. The Double Storm system creates a constantly variable and powerful water wave that moves garments around and rubs them together for better washing results. It also has a scrub board with a series of ridges, which is gentle on fabrics.

The magic filters gather the lint, fluff and particles that come out of your laundry, so clothes always appear spotlessly clean. It’s easy to empty, so it works efficiently and prevents blockages. Reduce drying times by removing more water using the Air Turbo Drying System. During the spin cycle, it rotates the drum at high speed to extract more water, while dual air intakes draw in and circulate more external air.

Protect your washing machine from rodent damage. The holes in the plastic base are now smaller in size to prevent rats from getting in and causing damage. With a caster wheel, it has 4 wheels, located on each corner of the base, so it moves more smoothly and with less effort in any direction.

As soon as your electricity supply is restored after a power cut, the Auto Restart feature immediately resumes the washing process. It has a non-corrosive and rust-proof plastic body that is extremely durable. The Washing Machine features a buzzer that sounds at the end of the wash cycle.

Best value for money product Samsung 7kg semi automatic washing machine with top load is economical with low water and energy consumption. It has a capacity of 7 kg which is suitable for 3 to 4 members. Samsung 7kg semi automatic washing machine with top load is economical with low water and energy consumption. It has a capacity of 7 kg which is suitable for 3 to 4 members.

It includes a manufacturer warranty of 2 years comprehensive on the product and 5 years on the motor. The motor has higher spin speeds of 1300 RPM which helps in a faster wash and drying.

With its high speed and efficiency, it's perfect for busy households or those who want to get laundry done quickly and effectively. It has 2 wash programs for heavy, gentle, and normal. It reduces drying times by removing more water using the Air Turbo Drying System. Its key performance feature is the magic filter. The washing machine’s high energy efficiency is certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) with its highest “5-star" rating.

A Magic Filter effectively gathers the lint, fluff and particles that come out of your clothes, so your laundry stays cleaner while protecting your drainage from getting clogged up. And it's easy to clean. During the spin cycle, the Air Turbo Drying System rotates the drum rapidly, while dual air intakes draw in more air. By extracting more water from your clothes, the Indus2 helps them dry faster.

With a caster wheel, it is equipped with 4 wheels, so the machine can be moved around by sliding it with ease. The casters are discretely located behind the legs of the stand, so they are practically invisible. The Washing Machine features a buzzer that sounds at the end of the wash cycle. It has a non-corrosive and rust-proof plastic body that is extremely durable.

How to choose the right product? Choosing the right Samsung 7kg Choosing the right Samsung 7kg semi-automatic washing machine can be tricky, as there are several factors to consider. Consider wash cycles as different models offer various wash cycles for different types of clothes (delicates, woollens, jeans, etc.). Choose a machine with cycles you'll use regularly. Consider spin speed as higher spin speeds remove more water from clothes, reducing drying time. Consider a spin speed of at least 700 RPM for efficient drying. Look for additional features like auto-fill (automatically fills the wash tub to the desired level), pulsator type (gentle or powerful), and lint filter (prevents lint buildup).Samsung manual washers range in price from around ₹ 8,000 to 8,000 to ₹ 15,000. Set a budget before you start shopping to narrow down your options. Samsung is a reputable brand known for its quality appliances. Look for a model with a good warranty (at least 1 year) for peace of mind. 15,000. Set a budget before you start shopping to narrow down your options. Samsung is a reputable brand known for its quality appliances. Look for a model with a good warranty (at least 1 year) for peace of mind.

Read online Samsung semi auto reviews from other buyers to get their feedback on specific models. This can help you identify potential problems or quirks with certain machines. Compare prices and features from different retailers before you make a purchase. You may be able to find a good deal online or at a local appliance store. Ultimately, the best Samsung efficient machine for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences.

FAQs Question : Q. What is the difference between a semi-automatic and a fully automatic washing machine? Ans : A. A semi-automatic washing machine requires manual intervention for filling, draining, and transferring clothes between wash and spin tubs. While a fully automatic washing machine handles all cycles automatically, just add detergent and clothes. Question : What is the difference between different pulsator types? Ans : A. A double storm pulsator creates strong water currents for thorough cleaning. While a gentle pulsator softly agitates clothes to prevent damage. Question : Is a lint filter important? Ans : A. Yes, a lint filter in a washing machine is important. It traps lint and prevents it from redepositing on clothes. Question : How much water does a Samsung semi-automatic washing machine use per wash? Ans : A. The water usage of a Samsung semi-automatic washing machine varies by model and wash cycle. It is typically around 20-30 litres. Question : What is the average spin speed for these models? Ans : A. Typically, the average spin speed for these models ranges from 700 to 800 RPM. Higher speeds remove more water, reducing drying time.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!