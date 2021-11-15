South Korean electronics major, Samsung , has today launched the 8GB storage variant of Galaxy A32 that comes with RAM Plus feature for enhanced multitasking. With RAM Plus, you can use the internal storage of your smartphone as virtual memory. The memory expansion provides 4GB additional virtual RAM, expanding Galaxy A32’s 8GB memory to 12GB.

Galaxy A32 comes with 64MP primary rear camera along an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro and another 5MP depth sensor. It comes with a 20MP front camera for selfies. Galaxy A32 has 6.4 inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports up to 800 nits peak brightness for clarity even in bright sunlight. Galaxy A32 delivers big on performance with its advanced octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. It packs 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB+128GB is priced at ₹23,499 and is available across retail stores, and leading online portals. Galaxy A32 8GB is available in three colours; Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

