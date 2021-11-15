Samsung adds 8GB storage variant of Galaxy A32. Check price, features

Galaxy A32 comes with 64MP primary rear camera along an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro and another 5MP depth sensor. It comes with a 20MP front camera for selfies. Galaxy A32 has 6.4 inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports up to 800 nits peak brightness for clarity even in bright sunlight. Galaxy A32 delivers big on performance with its advanced octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. It packs 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging.