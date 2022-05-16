Samsung adds new variant to Galaxy F23 5G. Check details and availability1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2022, 12:04 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.6 inch FHD+ display
Samsung has today announced the addition of new Copper Blush color to its Galaxy F23 5G smartphone range. The recently launched Galaxy F23 5G brings many first features to Galaxy F series range, including Snapdragon 750G processor, Voice Focus, Auto Data Switching and Power Cool Technology.
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-U display and a 50MP triple camera system with a 123-degree ultra-wide lens. Galaxy F23 5G provides a smooth 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 display. Furthermore, it is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charge support.
Galaxy F23 in Copper Blush color is priced at ₹15,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB+128 GB variant. It also has an additional instant bank discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI cards.
Galaxy F23 5G will be available across Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting May 16, 2022.