Samsung has today announced the addition of new Copper Blush color to its Galaxy F23 5G smartphone range. The recently launched Galaxy F23 5G brings many first features to Galaxy F series range, including Snapdragon 750G processor, Voice Focus, Auto Data Switching and Power Cool Technology.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-U display and a 50MP triple camera system with a 123-degree ultra-wide lens. Galaxy F23 5G provides a smooth 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 display. Furthermore, it is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charge support.

Galaxy F23 in Copper Blush color is priced at ₹15,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB+128 GB variant. It also has an additional instant bank discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI cards.

Galaxy F23 5G will be available across Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting May 16, 2022.