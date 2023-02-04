Samsung agrees to settle patent lawsuits with Nanoco Tech, to pay $150 million
Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a release that the settlement, which includes a license agreement and the ‘transfer of certain patents,’ resolves litigation in the United States, Germany and China.
Samsung Electronics Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung's LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday.
