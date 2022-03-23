Samsung announces a new variant of Galaxy S22 Ultra. Price here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung has today announced Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB memory variant for which an exclusive sale event will be held on Samsung Live, Samsung’s own live commerce platform. Consumers can purchase the new model during the live event on March 28 at 6pm on Samsung.com. Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant will be exclusively available on Samsung e-store and will be priced at ₹1,34,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers purchasing the latest Galaxy S22 1TB variant during the live sale event will get Galaxy Watch4 at ₹2,999. Additionally, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of ₹8,000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of ₹5,000 on purchase of Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB edition.

Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with S-Pen, 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in India. The smartphone also comes with a 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that produces a peak brightness of 1,750 nits of brightness. Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with Vision Booster technology that enables their screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features 108MP main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and another 10MP telephoto lens. It has a 40MP front camera for selfies.

It gets a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W charger in the box. It also runs on Samsung's One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultras comes in two variants as well. The 12GB/256GB model at ₹1,09,999 and the 12GB/512GB at ₹1,18,999. It comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black (512GB variant) and the 256GB model will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

