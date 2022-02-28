Samsung today announced the Galaxy Book2 Pro series, a flagship PC lineup featuring the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with S-Pen functionality and Galaxy Book2 Pro with 5G. Samsung targets the remote and hybrid working environment with these two devices. Galaxy Book2 Pro series is the first consumer PC lineup meeting Microsoft’s secured-core PC requirements. These two come with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

With up to 21 hours of battery life, consumers can move about their day without always being plugged in. Plus, the Galaxy Book2 Pro series features USB Type-C universal charger.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series features the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The Galaxy Book2 Pro series features 1080p FHD webcams and wider field of view angles. Studio Mode is also upgraded with a variety of new features, including Auto Framing, which keeps you centered.

New background effects and Face Effect remove visual distractions from the background while enhancing appearance. Bi-directional AI noise cancelling blocks distracting noises. The Galaxy Book2 pro series also supports AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Galaxy Book2 Pro series experience is more familiar than ever with the intuitive One UI Book 4. The Galaxy Book2 Pro will be available in Graphite and Silver color options. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be available in Burgundy, Graphite and Silver.

Galaxy Book2 Pro:

The Book2 Pro comes in two screen sizes; 13.3 inch 15.6 inch. Both are AMOLED display laptops featuring Windows 11 and 12 Gen Intel core in i7 and i5 variants. The smaller screen size comes with Wi-Fi and the 15.6 inch PC gets 5G as well. They come in Sliver and Graphite.

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

It too comes in similar screen sizes and AMOLED display and the same processor. It also runs on Windows 11. They come in Sliver, Graphite and Burgundy. The storage comes in three options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

