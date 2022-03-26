Samsung announces Galaxy M33 5G with 6,000mAh battery. Launch day, features

Samsung will launch a new smartphone under its M series starting next month. The South Korean electronics major has announced Galaxy M33 5G for April 2 in India. It will be launched at 12 noon through company’s official channels. The banner image of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G suggest many firsts in its segment. Samsung will use a 5nm chipset and 6,000mAh battery in Galaxy M33 5G phone. It will also feature the voice focus technology as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung will launch a new smartphone under its M series starting next month. The South Korean electronics major has announced Galaxy M33 5G for April 2 in India. It will be launched at 12 noon through company’s official channels. The banner image of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G suggest many firsts in its segment. Samsung will use a 5nm chipset and 6,000mAh battery in Galaxy M33 5G phone. It will also feature the voice focus technology as well.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5nm chipset will be in octa-core formation with upto 2.4GHz clocked speed. Galaxy M33 5G will come equipped with 6GB and 8GB RAM models with 128GB internal storage. On top of it, the Samsung will pack Galaxy M33 5G with RAM Plus technology by which users can get upto 16GB of virtual RAM when needed.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5nm chipset will be in octa-core formation with upto 2.4GHz clocked speed. Galaxy M33 5G will come equipped with 6GB and 8GB RAM models with 128GB internal storage. On top of it, the Samsung will pack Galaxy M33 5G with RAM Plus technology by which users can get upto 16GB of virtual RAM when needed.

Samsung will load the Galaxy M33 5G with a huge 6,000mAh battery supported by a 25W charger. The phone will come with Type-C port and has the function to support reverse charging as well.

The voice focus will come handy in noisy environments while on the call. Among the many voices it will cut down the noise and only allow the speaker’s voice to get transmitted to the receiver with clarity.

Galaxy M33 5G is expected to get 120Hz refresh rate in a 6.6 inch display. Samsung could pack it with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, Galaxy M33 5G might see triple camera set up having a 50MP main lens supported by a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensors. It might see an 8MP selfie lens.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could be a mid-ranger phone with a starting price of around ₹17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Galaxy M33 5G will be launched via Amazon in India.

