Samsung has today announced the new Emerald Brown colour edition to the Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G smartphones. The recently launched Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G smartphones bring many innovative features to the Galaxy M series range, including segment-only Auto Data Switching and Intelligent Voice Focus, up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and Knox Security. Both devices provide 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features a 108MP quad camera, sAMOLED+ display and Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor. Galaxy M33 5G comes with 5nm octa-core processor, 6.6 inch FHD+ display, and 50MP main camera with Object Eraser and Single Take. Galaxy M33 5G is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charge support

Galaxy M53 5G is available in two memory variants and is priced at ₹26,499 for 6GB+128GB and ₹28,499 for 8GB+128GB. Additionally, consumers can avail an instant discount of ₹2,500 with ICICI Bank cards.

Galaxy M33 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹19,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. As a limited period offer, it also has an additional instant bank discount of ₹3,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G in Emerald Brown colour is available on Samsung Online Store, Amazon and select retail stores.