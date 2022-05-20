Samsung announces new variant to Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M33 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹19,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. As a limited period offer, it also has an additional instant bank discount of ₹3,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G in Emerald Brown colour is available on Samsung Online Store, Amazon and select retail stores.