Samsung announces One UI 4.1 update for these phones. Check list

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung has announced that One UI 4.1, which first debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, will be available on a wide range of Galaxy devices, bringing the latest Galaxy innovations to more users. Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, the software update will include the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A series and Tab S7 FE. The update will extend to even more Galaxy devices, including the S20 series, Z Fold, Z Flip, Note series, S10 series, A series and Tab S series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung has announced that One UI 4.1, which first debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, will be available on a wide range of Galaxy devices, bringing the latest Galaxy innovations to more users. Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, the software update will include the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A series and Tab S7 FE. The update will extend to even more Galaxy devices, including the S20 series, Z Fold, Z Flip, Note series, S10 series, A series and Tab S series.

With Google Duo live sharing feature, you can share your screen with friends to view photos in Gallery together. You can also share your browser screen and collaborate on Samsung Notes while you’re on a video call. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

With Google Duo live sharing feature, you can share your screen with friends to view photos in Gallery together. You can also share your browser screen and collaborate on Samsung Notes while you’re on a video call. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 series users can now transform images with the Expert RAW photo editing app. You can edit both photos and videos. Plus, the app allows you to save files in both JPG and DNG format. Expert RAW helps in brightening or darkening photos with ISO controls to choosing between multiple lenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the enhanced Object eraser, you can now easily remove not only distracting objects in the background, but also shadows thrown on the subject or even reflections on the windows. Simply tap the ‘Erase shadows’ or ‘Erase reflections’ button when you want to remove them from a photo.

The latest update brings more simplified and streamlined photo sharing experience. Simply select an image to share and an icon will alert you if your device detects potential improvements. Click on the icon and watch as the image is automatically adjusted, rotated or cropped before it’s shared.

As part of the update, users can also enjoy Quick Share, a feature that allows you to instantly send multiple photos, videos and files at once. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Samsung teamed up with Grammarly to create a smarter keyboard. With Grammarly integrated into Samsung Keyboard, you’ll automatically receive expert writing improvements as you type.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}