Samsung has announced three new models in its monitor lineup to be unveiled at CES 2022 which will be held from January 5-7. The 2022 monitor portfolio targets working, gaming or watching content at home. Samsung’s latest monitors include features for gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s do-it-all screen with smart features; and the High Resolution Monitor’s comfortable ergonomics.

“Samsung’s 2022 lineup represents the next generation in monitor innovation with offerings that meet the demands of competitive gamers, professional designers and everyone in between," said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Odyssey Neo G8

The world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840x2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), Odyssey Neo G8 32 inch is for gaming, offering dedicated performance. Its features Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built with a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9. The core lighting found on the backside of the monitor automatically detects colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a sense of immersion.

Smart Monitor M8

Smart Monitor M8 32 inch features a flat-back design and comes in warm white color. The UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness. It comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables video calls. Its built-in Video Call application supports the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo. With a USB Type-C port enabling 65W charging connections, the Smart Monitor M8 can be a workstation.

High Resolution Monitor S8

The Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 available in 27 inch and 32 inch models deliver UHD performance delivering up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It comes with Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR 600. Both models feature USB Type-C 90W charging and LAN ports that can charge laptops and mobile devices. Built with the VESA mount compatibility standards, as well as a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) featuring tilt, swivel and pivot control points, users can mount it.

