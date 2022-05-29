Samsung ‘Big TV Days’ sale continues to offer discount on its premium, big screen Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame & Crystal 4K UHD TVs. These offers will be applicable at all leading consumer electronics retailer stores across the country. The limited period offer will provide customers with an opportunity to avail offers as well as assured gifts on Samsung’s premium range of TVs till June 30, 2022.

These offers include assured Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth ₹1,31,999 with 75-inch and above Neo QLED 8K TVs. Consumers will also get assured Galaxy A22 5G smartphone worth ₹19,999 on the purchase of select models of Neo QLED, QLED TVs, 75-inch Frame TV and 75-inch and above models of Crystal 4K UHD TVs. Consumers purchasing 50-inch Neo QLED TV, 50-inch or 55-inch QLED TVs will also get a complimentary SlimFit Camera worth ₹8,900.

During this period, consumers can avail up to 20% cashback and easy EMI options starting as low as ₹1,990 on Samsung’s 50-inch and above premium range of televisions.

“In-home entertainment has become a very important part of our lives over the last few years as content consumption preference of consumers has evolved. Big screen televisions not only offer a breathtakingly immersive viewing experience but also take the style quotient of living spaces much higher. By bringing back the Big TV Days offers, we aim to offer our best-in-class, most premium TVs to the consumers with irresistible deals and the coolest assured gifts," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.