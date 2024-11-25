Samsung Black Friday Sale: Top deals on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and more
Samsung has launched its Black Friday sale in India, reducing prices on flagship smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at Rs. 1,44,999, and the Z Flip 6 at Rs. 89,999. Discounts on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 series are also significant, available online and in stores.
Tech giant Samsung has launched its Black Friday sale in India, offering significant price reductions on its premium flagship smartphones. The sale, which began on Saturday, is available on Samsung's official website as well as leading online and offline retail platforms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message