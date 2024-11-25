Samsung Black Friday Sale: Top deals on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and more

Tech giant Samsung has launched its Black Friday sale in India, offering significant price reductions on its premium flagship smartphones. The sale, which began on Saturday, is available on Samsung's official website as well as leading online and offline retail platforms.

As part of the Black Friday bonanza, Samsung has slashed prices on some of its top-tier foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now available starting at Rs. 1,44,999, a reduction from its original price of Rs. 1,64,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be purchased for Rs. 89,999, down from Rs. 1,09,999. Both models come with attractive 24-month no-cost EMI options, with monthly payments starting as low as Rs. 2,500 for the Flip and Rs. 4,028 for the Fold.

Notably, the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,09,999, including an instant cashback of Rs. 8,000 and a Rs. 12,000 upgrade bonus. This marks a discount from its initial retail price of Rs. 1,29,999. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of a bank cashback offer of Rs. 12,000.

The 128GB version of the Galaxy S24 is now priced at Rs. 61,999, with an upgrade bonus of Rs. 13,000, down from its launch price of Rs. 74,999. The 256GB Galaxy S24+ is now available for Rs. 64,999, a significant drop from the original price of Rs. 99,999.

For those looking for older models, the Galaxy S23 Ultra from the previous year is available for Rs. 74,999 for the 256GB version, down from Rs. 1,24,999. The Galaxy S23 128GB model is now priced at Rs. 38,999, compared to its original price of Rs. 74,999. Additionally, the base model of the Galaxy S23 FE, with 128GB storage, is now being offered at just Rs. 29,999, a major discount from its original price of Rs. 54,999.

This exciting Black Friday sale is live on Samsung’s official website and through its retail partners, including Flipkart, Amazon, and other physical stores across India.

