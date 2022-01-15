Samsung has launched Galaxy Tab A8 with all new design, large screen, bigger battery and btter audio experience. Galaxy Tab A8 comes with expanded 10.5-inch screen with 16:10 aspect ratio. The tab also features quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos. Starting January 17, Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in three colours; Gray, Silver and Pink Gold. Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi variant is priced at ₹17,999 for 3GB+32GB and ₹19,999 for 4GB+64GB. The LTE variant of Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at ₹21,999 for 3GB+32GB and ₹23,999 for 4GB+64GB.

Powered by octa-core processor, Galaxy Tab A8 packs with a 7,040mAh battery and with up to 15W fast-charging.

Galaxy Tab A8 comes with 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and screen recorder feature.

Galaxy Tab A8 has defense-grade security platform Knox that keeps all your data and transactions safe. Face recognition ensures Galaxy Tab A8 owners are the only ones with easy access to their device. The company said.

Users can split their screen and use two apps side-by-side, and even add a pop-up window too, with Multi-Active Window. There’s Drag and Split feature that automatically opens a second browser window for more dynamic webpage browsing.

“At Samsung, we work relentlessly to deliver meaningful innovation and great device experience to our consumers. In the last few years, tablets have emerged as a must have device for all consumer segments. Galaxy Tab A8 is a comprehensive package which has been designed keeping our consumer needs in mind. With bigger display, long lasting battery and Dolby quad speakers, it is the perfect device for getting your work done," said Sandeep Poswal, General Manager, New Computing Business, Samsung India.

