Samsung brings Galaxy Tab A8 with split screen feature. Know its price, availability

“At Samsung, we work relentlessly to deliver meaningful innovation and great device experience to our consumers. In the last few years, tablets have emerged as a must have device for all consumer segments. Galaxy Tab A8 is a comprehensive package which has been designed keeping our consumer needs in mind. With bigger display, long lasting battery and Dolby quad speakers, it is the perfect device for getting your work done," said Sandeep Poswal, General Manager, New Computing Business, Samsung India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}