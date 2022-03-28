Samsung has today announced its latest Smart Monitor series, the M8, featuring slim design in four new colors; Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green. It is available in 32-inches with UHD resolution and a SlimFit Cam. The M8 also allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without having to connect to a PC or TV.

The Smart Monitor M8 is 11.4mm thick, with a flat-back design. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is now available to pre-order globally in a variety of colors and specifications.

The M8 can be connected through the upgraded Smart Hub. The Workspace User Interface offers services needed to work on one screen connect to a Windows or Mac PC and use an extensive range of useful features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 365 cloud service, as well as mirroring content from smartphone to the M8.

The M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor. The SlimFit Cam also features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions. In addition, the monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo.

The Smart Monitor M8 has an IoT hub called SmartThings Hub, where users can connect all their IoT devices wirelessly. The SmartThings app allows users to track IoT devices throughout the house easily with the app’s intuitive control panel highlighting all information provided by other devices connected to the M8, including light switch and plug power.3

Equipped with a Far Field Voice microphone, the assistant controls devices such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa using voice commands. Additionally, the microphone uses an Always On Voice function, displaying conversation information on screen when Bixby is activated, even if the monitor screen is turned off.

The display offers adaptive picture technology by automatically adjusting display brightness and color temperature. The M8 also includes a height adjustable stand (HAS) and tilt functionality.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.