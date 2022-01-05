Samsung has today announced the launch of its all-new portable screen and entertainment device, The Freestyle, ahead of CES 2022 . The Freestyle offers flexibility for customers looking to bring video and audio content wherever they go. Targeted toward millennials, The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all rolled into one lightweight, portable device.

The Freestyle weighs only 830 grams and allows rotation of up to 180 degrees enabling high-quality video anywhere and no separate screen is required.

The Freestyle offers smart TV features available on Samsung smart TVs, with built-in streaming services and mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices.

It is the industry’s first portable projector that is certified by global major OTT partners. It is also the first projector to include far-field voice control, allowing users to choose their favorite voice assistants when using the device hands-free.

The Freestyle will be showcased during CES 2022 and will go on an on-line pre-order in US market with availability expanding to other global markets in the following months.

The Freestyle comes with full auto keystone and auto leveling features. The features allow the device to automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle. Additionally, the auto focus feature allows to display image on any surface, at any angle, up to 100 inches in size. The Freestyle also comes with a dual passive radiator enabling a clean and deeper bass, and its 360-degree sound radiation.

The Freestyle is compatible with external batteries that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above. The Freestyle also works when connected to a standard E262 light socket without the need for additional wiring, besides compatibility with the traditional wall plug option.

The Freestyle also provides mood lighting effect. It is also a smart speaker, analyzing the music to pair visual effects that can be projected on the wall, floors and anywhere else.

“The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector geared towards ultimate versatility and flexibility to meet the consumers’ changing lifestyles," said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

