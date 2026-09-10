Samsung claims Galaxy Z Fold 8 as world's lightest fold but how it compares with Apple Duo — find out

Samsung is positioning the Galaxy Z Fold 8 as a major step forward in making foldable phones lighter. According to the company, the new smartphone, which was launched in the book style, weighs 201 grams, the lightest foldable book smartphone available in the world. Samsung has stated that it is the first to have an internal comparison of available book-style foldables from around the world up to July 22, 2026.

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Weeks after Samsung's statement, Apple entered the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo. Apple's first foldable is 254 grams. That makes the iPhone Duo 53 grams heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has a 7.6-inch inner display as well.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 weighs 201 grams Samsung has slashed the weight of its Fold series significantly over the years. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 14 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which tipped the scales at 253 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 weighed 239 grams, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 tipped the scales at 253 grams. The Fold 7 reduced that further to 215 grams. Samsung has reduced the weight to 201 grams with the Fold 8.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

To decrease the phone's weight, Samsung engineers studied approximately 270 parts and over 180 kinds of auxiliary parts. The company also added its Flex Titanium technology for the changes in the display structure.

Samsung's 'world's lightest' claim refers to the company's footnote, which clarifies that it was referring to commercially available book-style foldables worldwide. The weight may change depending on the model, configuration and manufacturing.

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iPhone Duo is 53 grams heavier The weight of Apple's iPhone Duo is 254 grams. It measures 5.2 mm in thickness when open and 11.3 mm when folded. The phone features an inner 7.6-inch OLED screen and an outer 5.4-inch OLED screen.

The iPhone Duo.

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Samsung, on the other hand, has been quoted as saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 weighs 201 grams and is 9.7 mm thick when folded. This would make the iPhone Duo 53 grams heavier, or roughly 26% heavier, than the Fold 8.

Weight is one clear difference The comparison gives Samsung an obvious advantage in terms of weight. However, there are some differences between the two, such as their operating systems, cameras, processors and designs.

The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and twin battery design, whereas Samsung's Fold 8 will be based on the Galaxy foldable platform. From October 23, the Duo will be available for purchase, and it will begin pre-orders on October 16, according to Apple.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.