Samsung’s week long sale, Fab Grab Fest, in which consumers can avail offers and cashbacks on a wide range of Samsung Digital Appliances as well as Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories and wearables will end tomorrow. These offers will be available on Samsung as well as at company’s exclusive stores across the country.

During the Fab Grab Fest, consumers can get up to 60% off on Samsung TVs such as the flagship Neo QLED TVs and Crystal 4K UHD TVs and up to 57% off on a range of Samsung Digital Appliances such as the premium Samsung WindFree ACs, Twin Cooling Plus Double Door Refrigerators, Curd Maestro Double Door Refrigerators and AI Ecobubble Washing Machines.

Additionally, consumers can get up to ₹4,500 off when they buy these products on the Samsung Shop App for the first time.

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables and accessories, including the flagship Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M32, Galaxy F22 and the recently launched Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G will be available at up to 50% off, along with additional benefits. Samsung Galaxy Book2 laptop will be available at up to 16% off.

Samsung has also tied up with leading banks – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI – so that consumers shopping from Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores can enjoy up to 20% cashback on their purchases this summer. The cashback can be availed on both credit and debit cards.

“Fab Grab Fest has been designed keeping consumer delight at the core and will offer consumers hottest deals on coolest Samsung products. We are sure that this is the best time to grab your favorite Samsung product with never before offers. To take consumer shopping experience a notch higher, we have curated Samsung Live shopping events on Samsung.com that are tailored made for consumers who seek an online interactive shopping experience," said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Consumers shopping from Samsung.com can get 2-3-days delivery of Samsung products across 16,000 PIN codes in the country.