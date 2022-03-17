Samsung Galaxy A-series launches tonight. Expected features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung gears for its next smartphone launch tonight. The South Korean Electronics major will be extending its Galaxy A-series smartphone range. It is expected that Samsung will launch four new Galaxy A-series smartphones in the form of A73, A53, A33 and A23. All of these smartphones are said to be 5G-enabled. There are possibilities that the first two phones; Galaxy A73 5G and A53 5G are going to be powered by Snapdragon chipsets while the other two gets MediaTek SoCs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung gears for its next smartphone launch tonight. The South Korean Electronics major will be extending its Galaxy A-series smartphone range. It is expected that Samsung will launch four new Galaxy A-series smartphones in the form of A73, A53, A33 and A23. All of these smartphones are said to be 5G-enabled. There are possibilities that the first two phones; Galaxy A73 5G and A53 5G are going to be powered by Snapdragon chipsets while the other two gets MediaTek SoCs.

The Galaxy A-series Awesome Unpacked event will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be streamed via Samsung’s YouTube channel. The teaser says that these phones will be high on battery and are going to be splash/water-resistant. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Galaxy A-series Awesome Unpacked event will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be streamed via Samsung’s YouTube channel. The teaser says that these phones will be high on battery and are going to be splash/water-resistant. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone with 120Hz refresh for Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These new smartphones are expected to get 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display. Depending upon region, these phones could come with Snapdragon processors. The Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G could see different RAM combinations starting with 6GB and 128GB as the base model. This year, the A53 and A73 are expected to ship with One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

The phones could come with quad-camera set up having 108MP as main lens. The Galaxy A73 5G is more likely to use the 108MP quad camera set up supported by three other lenses, while the Galaxy A53 5G might get the 64MP quad lens set up along with three other sensors.

To get the power, Samsung could pack these phones with 5,000mAh battery along with 25W charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

There are rumours that Samsung could also launch Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A23 smartphones. These will also be 5G-enabled handsets and likely to get MediTek Dimensity SoCs. Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G might use 90Hz refresh rate in an IPS panel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}