Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5000mAh battery announced

South Korean smartphone major, Samsung, has revealed the specifications of its upcoming smartphone Galaxy A03. The upgraded version of Samsung Galaxy A03 features 48MP main camera, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A03 will be available in three colours, Black, Blue and Red. For the budget segment buyers, the A03 will also ship in three different RAM and ROM options. The A series smartphone price is still unknown and will be revealed by Samsung later.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has a dew drop display of 6.5 inch HD+ display. The dew display holds a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone begins with 3GB RAM+32GB ROM along with a 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB ROM options. The octa-core chipset is not named yet by Samsung. It is also expected to ship with Android 11.

In optics, Samsung Galaxy A03 sports dual rear lenses. The main 48MP lens has a f/1.8 aperture and the secondary sensor is a 2MP shooter with f/2.4.

