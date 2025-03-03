Samsung Galaxy A56 5G vs Galaxy A36 5G: Here’s what’s different

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and the Galaxy A36 5G have been launched in India. Know how these two mid-range smartphones differ.

Samsung has officially unveiled the new generation A series models, consisting of three new devices: the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and the affordable Galaxy A26 5G. All three smartphones come with similar features but with different performance and price ranges, allowing buyers to pick their desired A series model. If you are looking for a feature-filled smartphone that could offer you long-lasting performance with hassle-free day-to-day usage, then you may want to consider the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G or the Galaxy A36 5G. We have curated a detailed specification comparison between these two smartphones, allowing buyers to pick the model based on their liking.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G vs Galaxy A36 5G: Design and display In terms of design, the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G look identical, with similar glass bodies and aluminium frames and triple camera setup. Both devices come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. For visuals, the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G feature a .7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. Therefore, despite being slightly different in pricing, buyers can get a similar viewing experience.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G vs Galaxy A36 5G: Performance, software, and AI features For performance, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor with AMD Xclipse 540 GPU paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A36 is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 710 GPU and up to 12GB RAM storage. Both devices run on OneUI 7, based on Android 15. Samsung will offer up to 6 years of OS upgrade, making smartphones last longer. Both the smartphones come with some intuitive AI features such as improved Circle to Search, AI Select, object eraser, best face, instant slow-mo, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G vs Galaxy A36 5G: Camera The Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 both feature a triple-camera setup that comes with a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 5MP macro lens. However, both devices have different ultrawide cameras. The Galaxy A56 features a 12MP ultrawide camera, whereas the Galaxy A36 features an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both models come with a 12MP selfie camera with Noise Mode and 10-bit HDR video recording capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G vs Galaxy A36 5G: Price The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB, and the Samsung Galaxy A36 was launched at a price of Rs.32,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Therefore, the price gap between the device is quite significant, despite having almost the same features.