Samsung has started the pre-booking for its newly launched Galaxy A73 5G smartphone. The Galaxy A73 5G will start selling from April 8 in India. The Galaxy A73 5G comes with features, including Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP OIS (optical image stabilization) camera and IP67 rating.

Consumers who pre-reserve Galaxy A73 5G can avail Galaxy Buds Live worth ₹6,990 for just ₹499. As a special introductory offer, consumers can avail up to ₹3,000 instant cashback via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards or SBI credit cards.

Samsung will host an exclusive sale event on Samsung Live for Galaxy A73 5G, Samsung’s own live commerce platform. Consumers can participate in the live event on Samsung.com on April 8, 2022, at 6PM and avail additional benefits when they purchase Galaxy A73 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone’s 108MP camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth and a 5MP macro sensors. It has got 32MP selfie lens.

The Galaxy A73 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip in octa-core formation, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using the inbuilt storage. The phone comes with expandable storage upto 1TB as well.

Galaxy A73 5G comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display. Galaxy A73 5G ensures top-notch security with Samsung’s defence-grade security platform Knox that protects your personal data in real-time.

Galaxy A73 5G is priced at ₹41,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and ₹44,999 for 8GB+256GB variant.

