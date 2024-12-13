|Product
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, renowned for superior sound quality and seamless connectivity, are now available at a massive 58% discount on Amazon. Priced at just Rs. 8,499/-, these TWS earbuds are perfect for audio on the go, offering comfort and convenience in every setting. Designed for active lifestyles, they stay securely in place during workouts, gym sessions, and more.
Whether streaming music, taking calls, or enjoying podcasts, these earbuds are versatile companions. With EMI options from multiple banks and exchange deals for additional savings, upgrading your audio experience has never been simpler. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy premium features at an unmatched price!
|Feature
|Details
|Brand
|Samsung
|Colour
|Black (Graphite)
|Ear Placement
|In-Ear
|Form Factor
|In-Ear
|Noise Control
|Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
|Audio Quality
|24-bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Seamless Codec (requires Galaxy device with One UI 4.0 or higher)
|Special Features
|Galaxy AI with live translation and interpretation, Intelligent ANC with Voice Detect
|360 Audio
|Direct multichannel (5.1ch / 7.1ch / Dolby Atmos) with Enhanced Dolby Head Tracking
|Playtime
|Up to 5 hours (ANC on) and 18 hours with charging case
|Water Resistance
|IPX7
|Bluetooth Version
|v5.3
|Model
|Galaxy Buds2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers exceptional audio quality with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, intelligent ANC, and 360 Audio for an immersive experience. Its AI features enable live translation, making it versatile for daily use. With a comfortable fit, water resistance, and up to 18 hours of playtime, it’s perfect for on-the-go lifestyles.
Customers praise the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for its excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, and compact design. Many appreciate the effective ANC and 360 Audio features for immersive listening. While most find it user-friendly, some have mixed opinions about battery life, value for money, and connectivity in certain environments.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound quality with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio
|Mixed opinions on battery life
|Effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Voice Detection for switching to ambient mode
|Some users find it expensive
|Comfortable and secure fit for extended use
|Connectivity issues reported by a few customers
|Immersive 360 Audio with Dolby Atmos and Head Tracking
|Requires Samsung Galaxy device for full feature access
|Compact, lightweight, and pocket-friendly design
If you’re looking for high-quality sound, effective noise cancellation, and an immersive audio experience, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is a solid choice. Its AI features, 360 Audio, and comfortable design make it ideal for everyday use, workouts, and travel.
