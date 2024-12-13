The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, renowned for superior sound quality and seamless connectivity, are now available at a massive 58% discount on Amazon. Priced at just Rs. 8,499/-, these TWS earbuds are perfect for audio on the go, offering comfort and convenience in every setting. Designed for active lifestyles, they stay securely in place during workouts, gym sessions, and more.

Whether streaming music, taking calls, or enjoying podcasts, these earbuds are versatile companions. With EMI options from multiple banks and exchange deals for additional savings, upgrading your audio experience has never been simpler. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy premium features at an unmatched price!

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Feature Details Brand Samsung Colour Black (Graphite) Ear Placement In-Ear Form Factor In-Ear Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Audio Quality 24-bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Seamless Codec (requires Galaxy device with One UI 4.0 or higher) Special Features Galaxy AI with live translation and interpretation, Intelligent ANC with Voice Detect 360 Audio Direct multichannel (5.1ch / 7.1ch / Dolby Atmos) with Enhanced Dolby Head Tracking Playtime Up to 5 hours (ANC on) and 18 hours with charging case Water Resistance IPX7 Bluetooth Version v5.3 Model Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds? The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers exceptional audio quality with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, intelligent ANC, and 360 Audio for an immersive experience. Its AI features enable live translation, making it versatile for daily use. With a comfortable fit, water resistance, and up to 18 hours of playtime, it’s perfect for on-the-go lifestyles.

What are customers saying about the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds? Customers praise the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for its excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, and compact design. Many appreciate the effective ANC and 360 Audio features for immersive listening. While most find it user-friendly, some have mixed opinions about battery life, value for money, and connectivity in certain environments.

Pros and cons of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio Mixed opinions on battery life Effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Voice Detection for switching to ambient mode Some users find it expensive Comfortable and secure fit for extended use Connectivity issues reported by a few customers Immersive 360 Audio with Dolby Atmos and Head Tracking Requires Samsung Galaxy device for full feature access Compact, lightweight, and pocket-friendly design

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds? If you’re looking for high-quality sound, effective noise cancellation, and an immersive audio experience, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is a solid choice. Its AI features, 360 Audio, and comfortable design make it ideal for everyday use, workouts, and travel.

