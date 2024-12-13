Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds price drops on Amazon; Now enjoy seamless audio connectivity with the best TWS

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds price drops on Amazon; Now enjoy seamless audio connectivity with the best TWS

Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at a record discount of 58% on Amazon. Find them priced at Rs.8499/- with multiple banks offering EMI options. You can also explore exchange options to get further discounts.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at just 8,499 on Amazon and enjoy premium audio on the go with a 58% discount
Our Picks

Our Picks

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, renowned for superior sound quality and seamless connectivity, are now available at a massive 58% discount on Amazon. Priced at just Rs. 8,499/-, these TWS earbuds are perfect for audio on the go, offering comfort and convenience in every setting. Designed for active lifestyles, they stay securely in place during workouts, gym sessions, and more.

Whether streaming music, taking calls, or enjoying podcasts, these earbuds are versatile companions. With EMI options from multiple banks and exchange deals for additional savings, upgrading your audio experience has never been simpler. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy premium features at an unmatched price!

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

FeatureDetails
BrandSamsung
ColourBlack (Graphite)
Ear PlacementIn-Ear
Form FactorIn-Ear
Noise ControlActive Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Audio Quality24-bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Seamless Codec (requires Galaxy device with One UI 4.0 or higher)
Special FeaturesGalaxy AI with live translation and interpretation, Intelligent ANC with Voice Detect
360 AudioDirect multichannel (5.1ch / 7.1ch / Dolby Atmos) with Enhanced Dolby Head Tracking
PlaytimeUp to 5 hours (ANC on) and 18 hours with charging case
Water ResistanceIPX7
Bluetooth Versionv5.3
ModelGalaxy Buds2 Pro

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers exceptional audio quality with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, intelligent ANC, and 360 Audio for an immersive experience. Its AI features enable live translation, making it versatile for daily use. With a comfortable fit, water resistance, and up to 18 hours of playtime, it’s perfect for on-the-go lifestyles.

Also read: Earbuds vs headphones: Which option delivers superior active noise cancellation experience?

What are customers saying about the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds?

Customers praise the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for its excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, and compact design. Many appreciate the effective ANC and 360 Audio features for immersive listening. While most find it user-friendly, some have mixed opinions about battery life, value for money, and connectivity in certain environments.

Pros and cons of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds

ProsCons
Excellent sound quality with 24-bit Hi-Fi audioMixed opinions on battery life
Effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Voice Detection for switching to ambient modeSome users find it expensive
Comfortable and secure fit for extended useConnectivity issues reported by a few customers
Immersive 360 Audio with Dolby Atmos and Head TrackingRequires Samsung Galaxy device for full feature access
Compact, lightweight, and pocket-friendly design 

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds?

If you’re looking for high-quality sound, effective noise cancellation, and an immersive audio experience, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is a solid choice. Its AI features, 360 Audio, and comfortable design make it ideal for everyday use, workouts, and travel.

More TWS in-ear earbuds for you:

Similar articles for you:

Boult x Mustang Derby TWS earbuds review: Unique design, uninterrupted sound

boAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC review: Enjoy the bass-heavy sound and impressive ANC experience without breaking the bank

boAt Nirvana Zenith review: The affordable earbuds with premium features?

FAQs

Question : What is the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro?

Ans : The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC on, and the charging case provides up to 18 hours of additional battery life.

Question : Can I use the Galaxy Buds2 Pro for water activities?

Ans : Yes, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro are IPX7 water-resistant, making them suitable for sweating during workouts or light exposure to water.

Question : What devices are compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro?

Ans : The earbuds work with any Bluetooth-enabled device, but to fully enjoy 24-bit Hi-Fi audio and other features, a Samsung Galaxy device with One UI version 4.0 or higher is required.

Question : How does Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) work on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro?

Ans : The Galaxy Buds2 Pro uses three high-SNR microphones to track and block out external sounds, even soft ones like wind. The ANC can be turned off with Voice Detect for in-person conversations.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Neha Ravi Khandelwal

With over a decade of experience in content management and creation, my enthusiasm for cooking, baking, and the latest tech drives my ability to provide detailed insights into kitchen and home appliances. Years spent in content development, marketing, and social media have refined my skills, enabling me to deliver practical advice and engaging content. While my main focus is on writing about home appliances and gadgets, my background in design allows me to offer valuable insights into various lifestyle categories like furniture and fashion as well. Outside of work, I enjoy reading, stargazing, and travelling.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.