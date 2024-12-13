Our Picks
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, renowned for superior sound quality and seamless connectivity, are now available at a massive 58% discount on Amazon. Priced at just Rs. 8,499/-, these TWS earbuds are perfect for audio on the go, offering comfort and convenience in every setting. Designed for active lifestyles, they stay securely in place during workouts, gym sessions, and more.
Whether streaming music, taking calls, or enjoying podcasts, these earbuds are versatile companions. With EMI options from multiple banks and exchange deals for additional savings, upgrading your audio experience has never been simpler. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy premium features at an unmatched price!
Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
|Feature
|Details
|Brand
|Samsung
|Colour
|Black (Graphite)
|Ear Placement
|In-Ear
|Form Factor
|In-Ear
|Noise Control
|Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
|Audio Quality
|24-bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Seamless Codec (requires Galaxy device with One UI 4.0 or higher)
|Special Features
|Galaxy AI with live translation and interpretation, Intelligent ANC with Voice Detect
|360 Audio
|Direct multichannel (5.1ch / 7.1ch / Dolby Atmos) with Enhanced Dolby Head Tracking
|Playtime
|Up to 5 hours (ANC on) and 18 hours with charging case
|Water Resistance
|IPX7
|Bluetooth Version
|v5.3
|Model
|Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Why choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds?
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers exceptional audio quality with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, intelligent ANC, and 360 Audio for an immersive experience. Its AI features enable live translation, making it versatile for daily use. With a comfortable fit, water resistance, and up to 18 hours of playtime, it’s perfect for on-the-go lifestyles.
Also read: Earbuds vs headphones: Which option delivers superior active noise cancellation experience?
What are customers saying about the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds?
Customers praise the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for its excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, and compact design. Many appreciate the effective ANC and 360 Audio features for immersive listening. While most find it user-friendly, some have mixed opinions about battery life, value for money, and connectivity in certain environments.
Pros and cons of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound quality with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio
|Mixed opinions on battery life
|Effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Voice Detection for switching to ambient mode
|Some users find it expensive
|Comfortable and secure fit for extended use
|Connectivity issues reported by a few customers
|Immersive 360 Audio with Dolby Atmos and Head Tracking
|Requires Samsung Galaxy device for full feature access
|Compact, lightweight, and pocket-friendly design
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS in-ear earbuds?
If you’re looking for high-quality sound, effective noise cancellation, and an immersive audio experience, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is a solid choice. Its AI features, 360 Audio, and comfortable design make it ideal for everyday use, workouts, and travel.
FAQs
Question : What is the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro?
Ans : The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC on, and the charging case provides up to 18 hours of additional battery life.
Question : Can I use the Galaxy Buds2 Pro for water activities?
Ans : Yes, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro are IPX7 water-resistant, making them suitable for sweating during workouts or light exposure to water.
Question : What devices are compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro?
Ans : The earbuds work with any Bluetooth-enabled device, but to fully enjoy 24-bit Hi-Fi audio and other features, a Samsung Galaxy device with One UI version 4.0 or higher is required.
Question : How does Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) work on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro?
Ans : The Galaxy Buds2 Pro uses three high-SNR microphones to track and block out external sounds, even soft ones like wind. The ANC can be turned off with Voice Detect for in-person conversations.
