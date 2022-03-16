Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with 50MP camera goes on sale today. Check details

Galaxy F23 is available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours and is priced at ₹17,499 for 4GB+128GB variant and ₹18,499 for 6GB+128 GB variant. There is an introductory price of ₹14,999 for 4GB+128GB variant and ₹15,999 for 6GB+128 GB variant including a bank cashback of ₹1000 with ICICI bank cards. Galaxy F23 5G will be available across Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail stores starting today.