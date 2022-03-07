OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with Snapdragon chipset arrives tomorrow
Listen to this article

Samsung’s new mid-segment smartphone, Galaxy F23 5G, will arrive tomorrow in India. The Galaxy F23 5G smartphone comes with features like 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung will launch the Galaxy F23 5G on Flipkart at 12 noon on March 8. Galaxy F23 is going to get Gorilla Glass 5 protection and voice focus. Samsung’s rival Apple will also be launching new products tomorrow while the main focus remains on iPhone SE 3 2022.

The phone will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is a 5G-ready chipset.

The details available says that Galaxy F23 5G will use triple camera at the back and a single selfie sensor in its Infinity display. The triple camera set up holds a 50MP main lens along with an ultra-wide sensor and monochrome lens.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will use a 5,000mAh battery along with a 25W charger. Galaxy F23 5G smartphone will be launched in two colours; Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

The Galaxy F23 5G is among the mid-segment phones so it is expected to get a similar price tag between 22,990 to 24,990. It is likely to ship with 6GB as starting variant coupled with 128GB ROM.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout