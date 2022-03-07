Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with Snapdragon chipset arrives tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with Snapdragon chipset arrives tomorrow1 min read . 04:23 PM IST
- Galaxy F23 5G smartphone comes with features like 120Hz refresh rate
Samsung’s new mid-segment smartphone, Galaxy F23 5G, will arrive tomorrow in India. The Galaxy F23 5G smartphone comes with features like 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung will launch the Galaxy F23 5G on Flipkart at 12 noon on March 8. Galaxy F23 is going to get Gorilla Glass 5 protection and voice focus. Samsung’s rival Apple will also be launching new products tomorrow while the main focus remains on iPhone SE 3 2022.
The phone will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is a 5G-ready chipset.
The details available says that Galaxy F23 5G will use triple camera at the back and a single selfie sensor in its Infinity display. The triple camera set up holds a 50MP main lens along with an ultra-wide sensor and monochrome lens.
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will use a 5,000mAh battery along with a 25W charger. Galaxy F23 5G smartphone will be launched in two colours; Aqua Blue and Forest Green.
The Galaxy F23 5G is among the mid-segment phones so it is expected to get a similar price tag between ₹22,990 to ₹24,990. It is likely to ship with 6GB as starting variant coupled with 128GB ROM.
