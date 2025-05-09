Samsung Galaxy F56 5G launched in India: Know what’s new

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G has officially been launched in India as a successor to the Galaxy F55 5G model. This year, Samsung has introduced several changes to its F series models, from design to a new processor, the Galaxy F56 packs some attractive features. The first thing we can notice is that the new generation does not have a vegan leather rear panel as the Galaxy F55, which grabbed much attention last year. There is also a new camera bar design with grouped camera sensors. Let’s have a closer look at how Samsung has upgraded the Galaxy F56 5G and what remains unchanged.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: Specifications and features The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G comes with the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it offers 1200nits brightness, which is slightly higher than Galaxy F55’s 1000nits peak brightness. Samsung has also reduced the thickness of the smartphone from 7.8mm to 7.2mm.

This year, Samsung has shifted from the Snapdragon chipset for its F series models to its in-house chips. Therefore, the Galaxy F56 5G is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a vapour cooling chamber for heat dissipation.

The rear camera remains the same with 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. However, the selfie camera has been downgraded from 50MP to 12MP. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G offers a similar 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Samsung is also offering 6 years of OS upgrade, which is one year additional than the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: Price and availability The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G is launched at a starting price of Rs.27999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. This also showcased Rs.1000 price hike from last year’s Galaxy F55 model. The smartphone will be available in two colourways, Green and Violet, and it will be available to purchase on Samsung.com, online stores and offline retail stores as well.