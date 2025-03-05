Samsung recently announced its new generation M series models, the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G, in India. Both models have been launched in the mid-range smartphone segment, allowing budget-conscious buyers to get feature-filled devices at an affordable price. Today, Samsung has started the official sale of Galaxy M16 5G across platforms and retail stores. Whereas the Galaxy M06 5G will go on sale on March 7. Therefore, if you are in search of a new budget-friendly smartphone, then know what the new Samsung M series models have to offer in terms of pricing, features, specifications, and others.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G sale starts today The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G sale has officially started and it's available to purchase on the Samsung India website, Amazon, and partnered retailers stores. The Galaxy M16 5G comes in three colour variants: Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black. In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G will retail for just Rs.11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs.12,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It also comes in an 8GB RAM version, which is priced at Rs.14499. Therefore, even if you choose the 8GB RAM variant, you can get it under Rs.15000, making it a budget-friendly choice for all your needs. With introductory prices, Samsung is also providing a Rs.1000 discount on selected bank cards.