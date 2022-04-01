Samsung Galaxy M33 5G arrives tomorrow. Expected features, price

Samsung will launch a new smartphone under its M series tomorrow. The South Korean electronics major has announced Galaxy M33 5G for April 2 in India. It will be launched at 12 noon through company’s official channels. The banner image of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G suggests many firsts in its segment. Samsung will use a 5nm chipset and 6,000mAh battery in Galaxy M33 5G phone. It will also feature the voice focus technology as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}