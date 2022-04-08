Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sale has gone live for the first time in India today on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores. Galaxy M33 5G features a 5nm octa-core chipset with up to 2.4GHz clock speed, a 6,000mAh battery, 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

It also comes with RAM Plus that provides up to 16GB of virtual RAM to help multi-task. Galaxy M33 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. Galaxy M33 5G supports 25W charger.

Galaxy M33 5G sports a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with 123 degrees field-of-view and a 2MP macro lens. Galaxy M33 5G comes with 8MP front camera and AR fun mode.

Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by the Gorilla Glass 5. It has the Power Cool Tech that minimise the heating issues, the company claims.

Voice Focus on Galaxy M33 5G cuts out loud background noise and amplifies the receiver’s voice. This ensures that your conversations are on clarity in a crowded place or in noisy environments.

Galaxy M33 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for 6GB+128GB and ₹20,499 for 8GB+128GB variants. Under a limited period introductory launch offer, Galaxy M33 5G will be available at ₹17,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and at ₹19,499 for 8GB+128GB variant.

Additionally, ICICI Bank card users can avail instant cashback of ₹2,000, making the effective starting price of Galaxy M33 5G at ₹15,999.

