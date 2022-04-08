Samsung Galaxy M33 5G first sale is live with an effective price of 15,999

Galaxy M33 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for 6GB+128GB and ₹20,499 for 8GB+128GB variants. Under a limited period introductory launch offer, Galaxy M33 5G will be available at ₹17,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and at ₹19,499 for 8GB+128GB variant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}