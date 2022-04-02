Samsung has today launched Galaxy M33 5G with a 5nm octa-core processor, a large 6,000mAh battery and 120Hz FHD+ display. Galaxy M33 5G is powered by a 5nm-based chipset consisting of 8 cores at up to 2.4GHz. It also comes with RAM Plus that provides up to 16GB of virtual RAM to help multi-task. Galaxy M33 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery. It comes with reverse charging support. Galaxy M33 5G supports 25W charger.

Galaxy M33 5G sports a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with 123 degrees field-of-view and a 2MP macro lens. Galaxy M33 5G comes with 8MP front camera and AR fun mode.

Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by the Gorilla Glass 5. It has the Power Cool Tech that minimise the heating issues, the company claims.

Voice Focus on Galaxy M33 5G cuts out loud background noise and amplifies the receiver’s voice. This ensures that your conversations are on clarity in a crowded place or in noisy environments.

“True to Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation even further with the new Galaxy M33 5G, a stunning device that is ready to power the infinite passions of our young MZ consumers. Whatever our consumers want to do, the Galaxy M33 5G is ‘Up for It All’. The phone comes with segment-best features like 5nm Exynos processor and a massive 6000mAh battery. It also brings exciting innovations like Voice Focus, Power cool technology, and Object Eraser that will enable the youth to be limitless in their pursuits," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Price and Availability

Galaxy M33 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for 6GB+128GB and ₹20,499 for 8GB+128GB variant. As introductory price, Galaxy M33 5G will be available at ₹17,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and at ₹19,499 for 8GB+128GB variant.

Galaxy M33 5G will go on sale from April 8, at 12 noon on Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores.

