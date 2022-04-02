Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched with 50MP camera. Price and features here

“True to Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation even further with the new Galaxy M33 5G, a stunning device that is ready to power the infinite passions of our young MZ consumers. Whatever our consumers want to do, the Galaxy M33 5G is ‘Up for It All’. The phone comes with segment-best features like 5nm Exynos processor and a massive 6000mAh battery. It also brings exciting innovations like Voice Focus, Power cool technology, and Object Eraser that will enable the youth to be limitless in their pursuits," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.