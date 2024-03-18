Samsung Galaxy M35 spotted on Geekbench listing: Here's what all to expect
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G details emerge on Geekbench, including Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB RAM, and Android 14. Speculations hint at similarities with Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, promising competitive performance.
Samsung is reportedly all set for the launch of its much anticipated Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, which has recently been spotted on the Geekbench. This has eventually offered glimpses into some of the essential specifications of the upcoming smartphone.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message