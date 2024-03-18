Samsung is reportedly all set for the launch of its much anticipated Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, which has recently been spotted on the Geekbench. This has eventually offered glimpses into some of the essential specifications of the upcoming smartphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Geekbench listing of Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, the model number of the upcoming smartphone is identified as SM-M356B. However, the South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm the device. As per Mysmartprice, tech enthusiasts have started to draw comparisons with the previous generation of the device.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M35 has received a score of 656 points in the single-core testing and 1976 points in multi-core test. The listing adds that Samsung could offer the smartphone with its own Exynos 1380 chipset, which is likely to be supported by the efficient 5nm processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This processor features a configuration of four Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz, along with four Cortex A55 cores that are supported by 2.0GHz and complemented by a Mali G68 GPU. Moreover, the listing suggests that the alleged smartphone is likely to be equipped with 6GB RAM and could be fueled by the latest Android 14. Although other major details are not out yet, more speculations are expected to be out soon as the device launch approaches.

There are indications that the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G might share similarities with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A35 5G. Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy M35 5G will utilize the Exynos 1380 chipset. With its strong performance capabilities and unique features, this smartphone is anticipated to have a significant impact in the competitive market.

Meanwhile, Samsung's latest entrants into the bustling Indian smartphone market, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, have made a splash with their recent unveiling. After much anticipation surrounding their pricing, Samsung has finally divulged the details, accompanied by enticing offers and comprehensive specifications, just days after their official launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs. 27,999, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs. 30,999. Moving on to the Samsung Galaxy A55, users have three distinct options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage at Rs. 36,999, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs. 39,999, and the top-tier variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs. 42,999.

