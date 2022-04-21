Samsung will launch Galaxy M53 5G tomorrow. The Galaxy M53 5G comes with features like 108MP camera, Auto data switching and sAMOLED+ display. The Samsung Galaxy will go live on company’s website and Amazon. The sAMOLED+ display on Galaxy M53 5G Infinity-O display supports 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Galaxy M53 5G is Samsung’s second M series smartphone this year. Galaxy M53 5G will launch on Samsung’s social media channels as well as on Amazon starting 12 noon on April 22.

The upcoming Galaxy M53 5G smartphone will use the 108MP quad camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It may get a 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung is likely to MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is expected to run on Android 12 upon One UI 4.0.

Galaxy M53 5G is more likely to get a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 25W charger which may not come in the box.