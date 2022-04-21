Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launches tomorrow. Features we expect

Samsung will launch Galaxy M53 5G tomorrow. The Galaxy M53 5G comes with features like 108MP camera, Auto data switching and sAMOLED+ display. The Samsung Galaxy will go live on company’s website and Amazon. The sAMOLED+ display on Galaxy M53 5G Infinity-O display supports 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}