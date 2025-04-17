Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Vivo V50e: Which smartphone to buy under ₹30000

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Vivo V50e: Samsung has just launched the new Galaxy M56 5G in India with some upgraded features. Priced at ₹27,999, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G competes with the likes of Nothing Phone 3a, Oppo F29 Pro, and others. One of its major competitors is the newly launched Vivo V50e, which flaunts its powerful camera features and massive battery. If you are looking for a new smartphone in a similar budget, then we have curated a detailed specs comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G and Vivo V50e.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Vivo V50e: Design and display Vivo V50e is known for its sleek and lightweight design that looks quite stylish in hand. It has a unique camera setup which does not make the smartphone bulky. Despite having a plastic build, the smartphone offers an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water protection. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G features a flat frame design with a metal body and slimmer bezels. On the back, it features a triple camera setup, which is uniquely aligned in a vertically placed pill-shaped module. However, the smartphone lacks an IP rating

For display, the Galaxy M56 5G features a 6.77-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also offers Vision Booster technology and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Vivo V50e: Performance and battery For performance, the Samsung Galaxy M56 is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For lasting performance, the Galaxy M56 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W charging. Whereas, the Vivo V50e is equipped with a 5600mAh battery that supports a 90W charging.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Vivo V50e: Camera Samsung Galaxy M56 5G features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

For selfies, the Samsung device comes with a 12MP front camera, whereas the V50e offers a 50MP selfie camera.