Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) 5G will debut in India today. The phone was also showcased at recently concluded CES 2022 . The lite version of Galaxy S21 fits under the premium category and will compete against the OnePlus 10 Pro in the market. The South Korean electronics major will launch Galaxy S21 FE 5G on Amazon in India. It is believed that Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will come with features like 120Hz refresh rate and a minimum of 6GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G costs $699 (nearly ₹52,103), which is $100 less than the normal S21. The new handset has a slightly larger screen than the standard model, but less-powerful camera features, security tools and memory.

The Samsung Galaxy FE 5G will come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display, having 120Hz refresh rate. The punch hole display houses the selfie lens 32MP. The smartphone features triple camera system of 12MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The processor might be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in the octa-core format coupled with 6GB of minimum RAM and 128GB starting internal variant. Galaxy S21 FE will ship with One UI 4 based on Android 12 out of the box.

For power, Samsung might pack a 4,500mAh battery in Galaxy S21 FE 5G along with a 25W charger.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.