Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Pro Plus and S22 Ultra launch tomorrow. Features here

Samsung will launch the new Galaxy S22 series tomorrow in India. The South Korean electronics major had already launched it on February 9 in selected markets. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled at 12:30 pm IST on company’s social media channels. The Galaxy S22 series features three new smartphones; Galaxy S22 Pro Plus, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung also launched the Galaxy Tab S8 series during the Unpacked event.

The Tab S8 series will not be launched tomorrow.

The Tab S8 series will not be launched tomorrow.

Samsung newly launched Galaxy S22 series will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for the Indian market. It had already started pre-bookings for these new smartphones for buyers in India at ₹1,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Galaxy S22 smartphone series is focused on low-light photography. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. Both the phones have a 10MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger whereas the S22 Plus gets a 4,500mAh battery and 45W charger. The smartphones run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was launched at $999 (around ₹74,762) and the S22 got a price tag of $799 (nearly ₹59,795). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, it also launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in S-Pen, available in four colours. It gets a 6.8 inch QHD dot-AMOLED display, and 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features 108MP main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and another 10MP telephoto lens. It has a 40MP front camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been priced at $1199 (nearly ₹89,730).

