Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch date goes official. Expected features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung has now officially started inviting people to join its Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is now actually scheduled for February 9. The Galaxy Unpacked event will see the next flagship smartphones, Galaxy S22 series, launching in its home market. These flagship smartphones might come in two variants, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Pro 5G. The Galaxy S22 is a generation upgrade from its existing range of Galaxy S21 smartphone series. The page for it has already gone live. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung has now officially started inviting people to join its Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is now actually scheduled for February 9. The Galaxy Unpacked event will see the next flagship smartphones, Galaxy S22 series, launching in its home market. These flagship smartphones might come in two variants, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Pro 5G. The Galaxy S22 is a generation upgrade from its existing range of Galaxy S21 smartphone series. The page for it has already gone live.

The South Korean electronics major will be focusing heavily on photography and computing with the Galaxy S22 series. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The South Korean electronics major will be focusing heavily on photography and computing with the Galaxy S22 series. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The next level flagship will definitely see few bests in the segment as the company mentions ‘Épic Standards’, like it may ship with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM. It is also expected to get Exynos in other regions. The smartphones will feature the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The battery size could be between 4,500-50,000mAh along with a 80W fast charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In optics, Samsung Galaxy S22 series sports the triple camera setup. The company is much likely to carry on the punch hole display in S22 series. It will also see the S-Pen with more accuracy and low latency. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Though, there’s no official confirmation of its India arrival but could be expected in March 2022 when OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 10 series and Apple plans its affordable iPhone SE 3.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}