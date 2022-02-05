Samsung Galaxy S22 series to focus on low-light photography. Check details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will use the advanced versions of low-light smartphone photography. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which will see the launch of Galaxy S22 series on February 9 will use the vivid night vision technology. The South Korean electronics major has shared the 3D-logo of tiger which is known for sharp vision even in dark. The new premium flagship smartphone series overtake the Galaxy S21 range. It will be unveiled in its home market and few selected countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These flagship smartphones might come in two variants, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Pro 5G.

These flagship smartphones might come in two variants, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Pro 5G.

The next level flagship will definitely see few bests in the segment as the company mentions ‘Épic Standards’, like it may ship with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM. It is also expected to get Exynos in other regions. The smartphones will feature the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The battery size could be between 4,500-50,000mAh along with a 80W fast charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In optics, Samsung Galaxy S22 series sports the triple camera setup. As the teaser suggests, the company will use the large aperture sensors to focus on low-light and night photography.

“Nightography brings new depth and detail to photography and videography, even at night. The new S Series captures images and videos in low light with incredible clarity, while bold colors and rich detail pop from the screen, no matter the time of day," said Samsung.

The company is much likely to carry on the punch hole display in S22 series. It will also see the S-Pen with more accuracy and low latency.

Though, there’s no official confirmation of its India arrival but could be expected in March 2022 when OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 10 series and Apple plans its affordable iPhone SE 3.

