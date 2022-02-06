Samsung Galaxy S22 series to launch in these countries

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled in these five countries and sadly India isn't one of it. The new Galaxy S22 series will be launched in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, New York, London and Dubai. The company tweeted this information. It is expected to land in India later, probably in March 2022 when Apple might launch iPhone SE 3 but there is no official confirmation on this yet.

The next generation Galaxy series will use the advanced versions of low-light smartphone photography. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which will see the launch of Galaxy S22 series on February 9 will use the vivid night vision technology. These flagship smartphone series might come in two variants, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Pro 5G.

The South Korean electronics major has shared the 3D-logo of tiger which is known for sharp vision even in dark. The new premium flagship smartphone series overtake the Galaxy S21 range.

The next level flagship will definitely see few bests in the segment as the company mentions ‘Épic Standards’, like it may ship with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM. It is also expected to get Exynos in other regions. The smartphones will feature the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The battery size could be between 4,500-50,000mAh along with a 80W fast charger.

In optics, Samsung Galaxy S22 series sports the triple camera setup. As the teaser suggests, the company will use the large aperture sensors to focus on low-light and night photography.

"Nightography brings new depth and detail to photography and videography, even at night. The new S Series captures images and videos in low light with incredible clarity, while bold colors and rich detail pop from the screen, no matter the time of day," said Samsung.

