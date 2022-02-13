Samsung newly launched Galaxy S22 series will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The South Korean electronics major, Samsung, launched three new smartphones on February 9 across selected markets. It includes Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company did not announce the chipset during the launch but said it will be a 4nm chipset but now for India it has confirmed that Galaxy S22 series will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

This also indicates that Samsung will bring these phones soon to India. It has also started pre-bookings for these new smartphones for buyers in India at ₹1,999. Simultaneously, you can also pre-book the Samsung Tab S8 on the same amount. They can do it on company’s website or on its app.

The Galaxy S22 series went public during the Unpacked event that also saw the launch of Galaxy Tab S8 series. It has three new tablets; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy Tab S8 series come with new and improved S Pen in-box with reduced latency writing.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 smartphone series is focused on low-light photography. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. They come with the undisclosed 4nm chipset, most likely from Samsung itself. Both the phones have a 10MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger whereas the S22 Plus gets a 4,500mAh battery and 45W charger. The smartphones run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at $999 (around ₹74,762) and the S22 gets a price tag of $799 (nearly ₹59,795).

Similarly, it also launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in S-Pen, available in four colours. It gets a 6.8 inch QHD dot-AMOLED display, and 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features 108MP main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and another 10MP telephoto lens. It has a 40MP front camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been priced at $1199 (nearly ₹89,730).

