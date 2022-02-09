Samsung Galaxy S22 series unveils tonight. Expected features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will debut tonight in the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. It will be streamed through online channels starting 8:30 pm IST. The Galaxy Unpacked event will see the next generation of S-series smartphones under the premium category. It is expected that Samsung would launch Galaxy S22 Pro 5G and Galaxy S22 5G overtaking the existing series of Galaxy S21. The flagship smartphones will be launched in selected countries, and India is not one of it for now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new Galaxy S22 series will be launched in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, New York, London and Dubai. It is expected to land in India later, probably in March 2022 when Apple might launch iPhone SE 3 but there is no official confirmation on this yet.

The new Galaxy S22 series will be launched in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, New York, London and Dubai. It is expected to land in India later, probably in March 2022 when Apple might launch iPhone SE 3 but there is no official confirmation on this yet.

The next generation Galaxy series will use the advanced versions of low-light smartphone photography. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will see the use of vivid night vision technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The South Korean electronics major has shared the 3D-logo of tiger which is known for sharp vision even in dark.

The next level flagship will definitely see few bests in the segment as the company mentions ‘Épic Standards’, like it may ship with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM. It is also expected to get Exynos in other regions. The smartphones will feature the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The battery size could be between 4,500-50,000mAh along with an 80W fast charger.

In optics, Samsung Galaxy S22 series sports the triple camera setup. As the teaser suggests, the company will use the large aperture sensors to focus on low-light and night photography.

Although these smartphones are not coming to India yet but when they do the price will be among the premium category, probably beyond ₹55k.

