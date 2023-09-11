Samsung Galaxy S23 FE's specifications leaked! Here's what to expect2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) with a rumored late September release. Leaked images suggest a design similar to the Galaxy S23, boasting a 6.3-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Here is everything expected about the Korean giant’s upcoming device.