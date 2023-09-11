Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) with a rumored late September release. Leaked images suggest a design similar to the Galaxy S23, boasting a 6.3-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Here is everything expected about the Korean giant’s upcoming device.

Surprising tech enthusiasts and offering a glimpse into its features and design, images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) have surfaced on the TENAA certification website. Following the absence of a Galaxy S22 FE, Samsung enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this successor in the beloved Fan Edition series.

According to Tom's Guide, the images that have surfaced on the TENAA website indicate a strong resemblance between the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy S23. The rear camera setup remains consistent with a three-camera array, albeit with a minor adjustment in the flash placement. The phone's dimensions are 158.0mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm, and it weighs around 210 grams.

Anticipated reports suggest that the display of the Galaxy S23 FE will measure 6.3 inches and feature a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, ensuring sharp and clear visuals. Following Samsung's track record, it is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother interactions and scrolling.

The Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to be equipped with either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on your region. Paired with 8GB of RAM, this device is poised to deliver swift and efficient performance for multitasking and resource-intensive applications.

Storage choices are likely to encompass both 128GB and 256GB variants, although there is no indication of expandable storage. For users keen on capturing photos and videos, the larger storage capacity may be the preferred choice.

While detailed camera specifications are not provided in the TENAA listing, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE will sport a robust camera system. This configuration may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Selfie enthusiasts can anticipate a 10-megapixel front camera, neatly situated within a center-aligned hole-punch cutout.

The Galaxy S23 FE is anticipated to be equipped with a 4370mAh battery, backed by 25W wired fast charging support, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharging.

On the software front, users can expect the device to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1, offering access to the latest software features and improvements.